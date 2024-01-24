WATCH | 'Laapataa Ladies' trailer hints at a quirky tale of bride exchange

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao is out. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande and presented by Jio Studios. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of a recently married Deepak Kumar, who goes home with his bride. However, as soon as she pulls the cover off her face, it is revealed that she is not the same girl he had married.

Faced with a huge dilemma, Deepak goes to the police station to lodge a complaint about his missing wife. The trailer gives a further glimpse into the world of the film with quirky characters like the police inspector played by Ravi Kishan.

Laapataa Ladies is Kiran’s second directorial after over a decade. She directed the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat, which starred Aamir along with Prateik Babbar and Monica Dogra. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before heading for a theatrical release.

Laapataa Ladies is based on an original story written by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues for the film are written by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film will be released in theatres on March 1.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)