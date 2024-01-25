It is never about the scale of your role but who you work with: Actor Akshay Oberoi

Actor Akshay Oberoi forays into the big leagues with his upcoming film, Fighter. Talking about his experience working in a big-budget mainstream film for the first time, Akshay hopes that the limelight brought upon by Fighter also shines on his lesser-known works and helps him reach a wider audience.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial action-thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Akshay plays the role of Squadron Leader Basheer “Bash” Khan in the film. On how he trained for his role, Akshay talks about his interactions with experienced Air Force pilots. “We asked them how they talk and what the different badges on the uniform mean,” he says. “We also had to constantly work out for the film to maintain our physique as the Air Force suit is tight enough to catch all the little curves in your body.”

The actor has been in the industry for over 10 years now, ever since his debut in the 2010 film, Isi Life Mein. After that, he played the lead role in Pizza (2014), a remake of Kartik Subbaraj’s Tamil film of the same name. In Gurgaon (2016), he played an unruly son, with Pankaj Tripathi playing his father. Akshay feels that his career has been slow and steady, something that has worked in his favour. “I have been laying one brick at a time to build a career,” he says.

“There is truth in putting your head down and just focusing on the craft. That’s all I have been doing. I have been lucky that someone like Siddharth Anand takes notice of that.” Akshay has worked with the Pathaan (2023) director before. In 2020, the actor played the antagonist in the thriller series Flesh, which was produced by Siddharth. “Sid knows my strengths as an actor. In Flesh, he chose me to do an antagonist, whereas I play a totally different character in Fighter,” he says.