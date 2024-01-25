Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Bhansali’s next

On wednesday, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next film. Titled, Love and War, the film has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal sharing the screen space.

The film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration with Bhansali. Ranbir’s first film was the Bhansali directorial, Saawariya (2007), while Alia recently worked with the director in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). This is the first time Vicky is joining hands with the filmmaker.

Sharing the news on his social media platforms, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true.”