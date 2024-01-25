Ranbir Kapoor's Animal gets OTT release date

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to release on Netflix on January 26. The film, directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is expected to be a bit different from the theatrical cut and also involve some deleted scenes. Netflix made the announcement along with a video compilation of his action scenes.
Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films.
The film was released in theatres on December 1 and clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Animal did a worldwide business of over Rs. 913 crores.
Our CE review of the film read, "Somewhere beneath the crotch commentary, the misogynistic acts, the origins of toxic masculinity, lies an emotional tale of a father and son which deserved a better telling. Animal seemed like it is imitating the beats of an epic family-crime drama, attempting a philosophical commentary on the cycle of violence."
This story originally appeared in Cinema Express