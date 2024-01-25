'Shaitaan' teaser: A chilling glimpse into the world of evil

The teaser of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan is out. Helmed by Queen (2013) director Vikas Bahl, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Maaholay in pivotal roles. It is based on an original story by Krishnadev Yagnik with an adapted screenplay written by Aamil Keeyan Khan.



The teaser starts with a baritone voice of Madhavan as he says, “They say the world is deaf and yet they follow every word of mine.” As the visuals come alive, we see some obscure paintings in a darkly lit environment. As the teaser proceeds, we meet Ajay and Jyotika as they look at Madhavan with a dreaded expression on their face.