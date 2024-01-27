Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut with this Dev Patel actioner

The trailer for the upcoming film, Monkey Man, starring Dev Patel was released on Friday. It is directed by him and marks the Hollywood debut of actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The film also stars Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kaleskar and Adithi Kalkunte in pivotal roles. The film’s story is written by Dev Patel who has also co-written the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

The film is set in India and is a story of a man who seeks revenge on the people who killed his mother. It is inspired by the legend of Hanuman. The trailer features Dev’s character when he was a kid and how he later transforms into a young man filled with rage. It also gives a glimpse into the world of the film which is full of gritty action and chase scenes.