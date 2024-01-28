Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar, directors' favourite star, passes away

Noted Bengali actor Sreela Majumdar, who was considered a favourite of serious filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Prakash Jha, died at her Kolkata residence on Saturday.

Her family members confirmed the news. She was 65 at the time of death, and had been suffering from cancer for the past three years.

Condoling her death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sreela was a powerful actor who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films.

"It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family," she said.

About the late actor

Sreela Majumdar worked with prominent director Mrinal Sen in many films. Her portrayal of characters in his Ekdin Pratidin (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), Kharij (The Case is Closed, 1982) and Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine; 1981), has been critically acclaimed.

She also worked in a couple of films in Bollywood. Some of her famous roles include Shyam Benegal's Mandi (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's Damul (Bonded Until Death, 1985) and Utpalendu Chakraborty's Chokh (Eye, 1983).

Sreela worked in altogether 43 films. She was known for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in the film Chokher Bali (A Passion Play, 2003) which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Her last film Palan by filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, was a sequel of Ekdin Pratidin. This too was acclaimed widely last year.

The actor is survived by her husband and son.