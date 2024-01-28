Most of the actors today are copying Irrfan Khan, says Tigmanshu Dhulia

MUMBAI: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia says most of the actors in the film industry today are imitating his long-time friend and collaborator Irrfan Khan's style of acting.

Tigmanshu crossed paths with Irrfan at Delhi's National School of Drama in the late 1980s. The filmmaker directed the actor in his 2003 directorial debut "Haasil" and later worked on "Paan Singh Tomar" (2012) and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns" (2013).

"He was from drama school, so the approach for a role, the skill and all that was there. Today, a lot of actors are acting by watching other actors. Most of them are copying Irrfan Khan, taking pauses and all. He gave a lot of importance to his work. That's why he was different and good," the writer-director said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a session on the first day of a retrospective on Irrfan, being held by not-for-profit organisation G5A here.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020 following his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Tigmanshu said the late actor would often get stressed about how to approach his work.

"He would get troubled a lot about his roles, his name should have been 'Pareshan' Khan.

He would keep smoking, thinking about the role, especially for the film which he thought was important for him. He would go beyond the script and think," he added.

Citing the examples of "Paan Singh Tomar" and Sanjay Gupta's "Jazbaa", Tigmanshu said Irrfan gave his best irrespective of whether it was a niche or commercial film.

"He had that sense that this film ('Paan Singh Tomar') is important. He went out of the way, spent time with villagers, interacted with cops, went to the Chambal river, and imbibed a lot of things.

"I heard Sanjay Gupta say that when he was making 'Jazbaa', Irrfan had told him to present him like Sanjay Dutt, give him one-liner dialogues, etc. When he (Irrfan) did commercial films, he wanted every parameter ticked," he added.