Filmfare Awards 2024 full list: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and '12th Fail' take top wins

On January 28, Bollywood A-listers attend the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Alia Bhatt clinched the Best Actress award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'while Ranbir Kapoor secured the Best Actor honor for 'Animal'. The title of Best Film for 2023 went to Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'. The star-studded event, hosted by Karan Johar, featured electrifying performances from various Bollywood celebrities.

Here's the list of the winners:

Best Film (Popular) - '12th Fail'

Best Film (Critics) - 'Joram'

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Ranbir Kapoor for 'Animal'

Best Actor (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Best Actress Critics - Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for 'Dunki'

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Shabana Azmi for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Best Music Album - 'Animal' (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Bhupinder Babbal for 'Arjan Vailly' from 'Animal')

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

Best Story - Amit Rao for 'OMG 2'

Best Screenplay - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'

Best Dialogue - Ishita Moitra for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.