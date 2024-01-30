Rashmika wraps up shoot for Laxman Utekar’s Chhava

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of the Laxman Utekar directorial Chhava, in which she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film is reportedly a period action-drama in which Vicky will essay the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika will play his wife Yesubai.

Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, “@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise.”

“Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could’ve even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you’ve gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch,” she wrote.