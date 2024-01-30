Rashmika wraps up shoot for Laxman Utekar’s Chhava

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of the Laxman Utekar directorial Chhava, in which she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film is reportedly a period action-drama in which Vicky will essay the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika will play his wife Yesubai.
Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, “@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise.”
“Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could’ve even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you’ve gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch,” she wrote.
Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor.
“It’s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)” she added.
This is the first time Rashmika is collaborating with Laxman. Vicky, on the other hand, worked with the director recently on the 2023 family-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. When it comes to other projects, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule and The Girlfriend in the pipeline.