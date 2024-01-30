Some magic happened there: Vishal Bhardwaj on 20 years of 'Maqbool'

"When I look back, the one thing that I feel very nice and proud of is that I could achieve a timeless quality in that film. It is not just because of me but the whole unit and actors... Some magic happened there," Bhardwaj told PTI in an interview.

He credits the film, which released on January 30, 2004, for making him a "star filmmaker" overnight.

"Even now, when you watch the film, it does not feel dated. I have to sometimes remind myself that it's already 20 years because it feels like I was struggling just recently to make 'Maqbool'. It didn't do well in theatres. It didn't do any business but so much appreciation," he said.

Bhardwaj, 58, started out as a music composer in the film industry and turned to direction with "Makdee" in 2002. He already had the script ready for "Maqbool" at the time.