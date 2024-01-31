Farhan Akhtar remembers Luck By Chance on 15th anniversary

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share a video as his sister Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut Luck By Chance completed 15 years. The film starred Farhan in the lead role alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

The video shared by him gives a look into some moments from the film. In the caption to his post, he wrote, “15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories. Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance.”

As per a press release shared by the makers, it took 7 years for the film to be made. Zoya had approached 6 actors for the lead role but all of them rejected it. As this was happening, Zoya worked as an assistant director for some films. Later, Farhan decided to play the lead and the film hit the floors.

Luck By Chance tells the story of Vikram Jaisingh, played by Farhan Akhtar, who is an aspiring actor navigating the complex world of the Indian film industry along with his love interest, Sona Mishra, played by Konkana Sen Sharma. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It was released on January 30, 2009, receiving critical acclaim.