Sreeleela all set to foray into Bollywood with two major projects

Sreeleela seems to be following in Rashmika Mandanna’s footsteps. Starting with her debut in Kannada with A P Arjun’s KISS, followed by Bharaate starring Sriimurali, and By Two Love with Dhanverrah, she ventured into the Telugu film industry and made her mark with Pelli SandaDi and starred in films like Aadikeshava, Dhamaka, and Guntur Karam.

Currently, she is immersed in filming Robinhood, Ustad Bhagat Singh, and RT75. Mirroring Rashmika’s journey, Sreeleela is now set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Mumbai, where she is diligently preparing for her role. Adding to the excitement, our sources reveal she will next share the screen with Ibrahim Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son, for her sophomore Hindi film.

While Sreeleela’s involvement in these significant Hindi projects is confirmed, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. They are expected to disclose more details soon. Additionally, there are strong indications that she will soon venture into Tamil cinema, having been approached for an upcoming project.