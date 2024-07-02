From myth to sci-fi: Unique challenges of designing for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

How is he healing his wounds?” she says, adding that they included bandages and turmeric to answer the question. For the bandages, Archana says they chose a specific type of cotton fabric to ensure that it didn’t irritate Amitabh, but also looked aged and dirty nonetheless. “Knowing his age, I wanted to make sure it was a softer cloth. We used the malkha cotton for him, which is a thin cotton, but it still has strength,” she reveals.

They wanted to replicate the bark of the tree as the texture of the cloth, which they printed on it. While that costume turned out to be a little easier than imagined, it was the attires of the bounty hunters that posed a challenge. “At one action scene, there were 700 fighters, for whom we had to create costumes that would be comfortable as they performed stunts. We reworked those attires to ensure the artists’ agility.” Archana also had to think 800 years into the future.

“Plastics, that we are currently throwing out, are probably not going to decompose even 800 years down the lane. So we designed the costumes out of plastics and other scraps that might be found in a dystopic land. But we didn’t stitch a single fabric out of such a material. We mixed and matched with various materials to show how people may be using anything they find to cover themselves from the arid weather,” she explains.

Archana and her team also came up with new materials. “For functional pieces, like for the raiders, we have used a material called poly-oil. We created moulds of the desired shapes, like the chest plates worn by bounty hunters. These pieces were then cast in poly-oil, a flexible rubber-like material,” she says, adding that the material came as an idea to them after seeing its usage by the art department. The team used foam latex for Prabhas’ costume. “Foam latex is a very flexible material that takes the shape of the person wearing it. In the film, Bhairavaa has designed his suit from materials he has found lying around,” she explains.

Pointing out the meticulous attention to detail, Archana says, “We made some women wear sarees in the background because even if it is the future, we’re still in India, a country proud of its culture. Similarly, some clothing here and there had embroidery, as we wanted to highlight our Indian handicrafts and make the sci-fi aspect of the costumes Desi too.” With a decade-long career as a fashion designer with her own label, Archana is relatively new to costume design. On this unplanned shift to costume design, Archana concludes by saying, “I was always a huge film lover but I didn’t plan my transition from fashion design to film costume designing. But when it happened, it just seemed so natural to me that I just dove into it, and I wish to work for more such films.”