Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' gets a release date

After making a round at film festivals, the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' now has a release date. The Hansal Mehta directorial will hit theatres on September 13, the makers announced on Monday.

A police procedural, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and chef Ranveer Brar. The film was earlier screened at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the Jio MAMI Film Festival the same year.

The film tells the story of a detective (Kareena), grieving over the murder of her child and tasked with solving the case of a missing kid. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor.

Balaji Motion Pictures is the production house behind the film. It is Kareena’s first production venture. She produced the film along with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Kareena’s role in it is inspired by the character that Kate Winslet plays in the series Mare of Easttown.