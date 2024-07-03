‘I didn’t want to take Hrithik Roshan’s help in making the film’: Vinod Rawat

A way from the glamour and the spotlight, much of filmmaking is coping with everyday challenges. More so, when you set out to make an independent film, like Vinod Rawat, the writer, director, producer and lead actor of Pushtaini, presented by Hrithik Roshan. Vinod has earlier worked as the star’s acting coach on films like Kaabil (2017), War (2019), Super 30 (2019) and Vikram Vedha (2022).

So, when he was shooting for Pushtaini during the pandemic and facing multiple difficulties due to budget constraints, Hrithik offered his support. However, Vinod wanted to make the film on his own. “I think we pahadis have a strong sense of self-respect,” he smiles. “Besides, I didn’t want to take money from Hrithik. He is presenting the film on its merit; not because I am his acting coach.”

Vinod worked with Hrithik to come up with different variations of performing the same scene. “Hrithik behaves as if he is still a student. He likes to explore and doesn’t want to settle down,” says the filmmaker.

During the prep for Super 30, where Hrithik played a mathematician from Bihar, Vinod reveals how a certain style of walking made him get into the mind of his character. “We started doing random stuff initially. And one day, he found a walk,” Vinod says. “Whenever he thought that he was losing the character, he just kept doing the walk and it gave him something more.”

Vinod’s experience as an acting coach was put to the test on Pushtaini, as it mostly featured non-actors and that too, from his own family. The cast includes his accountant sister, his LIC agent brother-in-law, his niece, and his paternal aunt, who lives in the village of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. “Somewhere, I felt that if I use their energy and words in this story then it will be a win-win situation,” he says. “Acting is all about what energies you carry within yourself. I believe that magic can only happen if you have a strong background with someone.”