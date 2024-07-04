Release postponed for Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

The release of Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been postponed from its originally announced date July 5. The makers are yet to confirm the new date.

In a social media statement, they said, “Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon. The wait is a little longer.”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film’s earlier-released trailer gave a glimpse into its world where Ajay plays a convict who comes out from prison to reunite with his lover, played by Tabu. The story shifts timelines and their younger versions are played by Shantanu and Saiee respectively.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film marks the tenth collaboration between Ajay and Tabu. They have starred together in blockbuster films like the Drishyam series and Bholaa.