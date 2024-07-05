Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to headline first female-led YRF spy universe film 'Alpha'

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to play super-agents in Yash Raj Films' next spy universe movie "Alpha", the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as the first female-led YRF spy universe film, the movie will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series "The Railway Men". "Alpha" will see the actors join the spyverse, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as "Pathaan" as well as the "Tiger" and "War" franchises.