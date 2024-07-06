Tongue tried
A full beard, turbaned head and an English accent. Tarsvinder Singh Sihra aka Taz Singh will almost have you believe he is just another NRI in the UK. The 30-year-old, however, is much more. An emerging actor, he is fluent in at least five languages, including English, Hindi, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin, a skill-set that is the foundation of his acting career.
His latest achievement is bagging a supporting role in Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming patriotic thriller, Ulajh. The Sudhanshu Saria directorial, which revolves around an Indian Foreign Service officer embroiled in a conspiracy, will hit the screens on August 2. Taz says, “Sudhanshu Saria is one of my favourite directors. His grounded presence creates a relaxed atmosphere on set. Janhvi is hardworking and professional.”
If Taz’s Indian-ness gave him a break in Bollywood, his fandom for all things Korean led him to K-pop band BTS. The actor is currently trending online for his stint in BTS leader RM’s music video Lost.
Taz almost manifested this project. He recalls how a decade ago, he had casually told his friends that if he ever succeeded as an actor, he would do something in Korean entertainment. That it would be a project with RM was unimaginable, he admits. “There was a lot of secrecy around it. I just knew it was a Korean assignment,” he says, adding, “I was just happy at being given an opportunity. But when they told me it was RM of BTS, I was over the moon.”
Lost is part of the K-pop star’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It crossed 3.1 million views on YouTube within hours of its release on May 24. In the video, Taz plays a talk show host who introduces RM’s new song in both English and Korean. He is a constant presence in the 5-minute-long clip. The video has won reviews for its evocative lyrics and visual representation, and shows the singer, who is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea, caught in a maze of confusion. “RM is so relatable. It was easy to connect with him. The entire atmosphere was creatively inspiring,” says the actor.
Born to Indian parents in Glasgow, Scotland, Taz’s interest in Korean pop-culture goes back to his high school days in the UK, and the influence of his many Korean and Asian friends. “I started listening to K-pop boy band Big Bang over a decade ago. It was new in the UK at the time. Slowly, I started watching Korean shows as well. I knew this was unique, and remember telling everyone this is going to be very big and popular, resonating with the whole world,” he says.
Taz, who recently auditioned for a Korean drama as well, is keen on making headway into the industry, and has a competitive edge given his proficiency in the language. “Initial challenges to break into Korean entertainment made me take a proficiency test—the TOPIK exam, which also gives you points on the work visa,” he says adding, “I did a lot of networking, and even took part in casting groups to maximise my chances. I auditioned for Bollywood as well along the way.”
To be constantly driven, however, was not always easy. There were times, he says, when he felt like “the right person at the wrong place”, making him question his abilities. The 2022 Italian series Sports Crime brought him out of the slump. Since then he has starred in several projects. He was recently part of Japanese drama Shinjuku Yasen Byoin opposite well-known actors Eiko Koike and Taiga Nakano. “I think the world has become more welcoming and encouraging towards people from different backgrounds and cultures. Now, we are embracing diverse characters and there is a lot more inclusivity, compared to the past when a person who looked like me would be restricted by narratives,” says Taz, who will be next seen in the John Abraham-led action thriller Teheran. It’s only onwards and upwards from here.