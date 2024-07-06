Tongue tried

A full beard, turbaned head and an English accent. Tarsvinder Singh Sihra aka Taz Singh will almost have you believe he is just another NRI in the UK. The 30-year-old, however, is much more. An emerging actor, he is fluent in at least five languages, including English, Hindi, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin, a skill-set that is the foundation of his acting career.

His latest achievement is bagging a supporting role in Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming patriotic thriller, Ulajh. The Sudhanshu Saria directorial, which revolves around an Indian Foreign Service officer embroiled in a conspiracy, will hit the screens on August 2. Taz says, “Sudhanshu Saria is one of my favourite directors. His grounded presence creates a relaxed atmosphere on set. Janhvi is hardworking and professional.”

If Taz’s Indian-ness gave him a break in Bollywood, his fandom for all things Korean led him to K-pop band BTS. The actor is currently trending online for his stint in BTS leader RM’s music video Lost.

Taz almost manifested this project. He recalls how a decade ago, he had casually told his friends that if he ever succeeded as an actor, he would do something in Korean entertainment. That it would be a project with RM was unimaginable, he admits. “There was a lot of secrecy around it. I just knew it was a Korean assignment,” he says, adding, “I was just happy at being given an opportunity. But when they told me it was RM of BTS, I was over the moon.”