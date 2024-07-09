Suriya is intense and quiet while Akshay is the opposite: Sudha Kongara

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic was raging, the theatrical release of 'Soorarai Pottru' was stalled. The Suriya-starrer, based on the inspiring story of GR Gopinath who founded India’s first low-cost airline, Simplify Deccan, made a soft landing on OTT.

However, it still made an impact and bagged five National Film Awards, including Best Feature and Best Screenplay, for its director Sudha Kongara. The high of a theatrical release was still elusive. Four years later, the National Award-winning film has been remade in Hindi as 'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar, vying for theatrical applause amidst a wider audience.

We spoke to Sudha about the need for remaking a film in Hindi when a dubbed version is already available on OTT, and why she went with Akshay for the role, working again with Paresh Rawal and the caste nuances of the Tamil original.

Excerpts:

Back in 2020, Soorarai Pottru couldn’t get a theatrical release because of the pandemic. After four years, it must be something to finally get this story out in theatres in the form of Sarfira…

Oh, I am so happy and excited. Sarfira was a completely new experience for me. Although Soorarai…is streaming on OTT, Sarfira felt like a completely new release and I never got the feeling that I was doing a remake. I have waited very long to see it in theatres and for people to enjoy it in a community viewing setting. Watching a film on the big screen is an experience, something which OTT can’t exactly provide.

With Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi dub available online, don’t you think it will affect Sarfira’s footfalls in theatres?

I am sorry if I am hurting anybody’s sentiments but Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi version is so extraordinarily badly dubbed. In fact, the entire story has been changed. I watched 19 minutes of it and had to shut it off because I realised it felt like a different film. Having said that, I am looking for audiences who enjoy seeing a spectacle film and an emotional film on the big screen. The penetration of OTT is still limited, so there are many people in Tamil Nadu and also up North who haven’t yet seen Soorarai Pottru.

Is a Hindi remake only for commercial viability and to get a wider audience or do you get to do something creatively different as well?

Making a remake is a difficult process when the original thing is already a success. So now, as a director, one has to make sure that it’s a different product but can still achieve the same level. So, what do you do? Sarfira is set in Maharashtra while Soorarai Pottru is set in Tamil Nadu. I had to learn a different milieu and a different culture and I am trying my level best to not goof up (laughs). We got Maharashtrians to read the script and correct the dialect and the cultural references. And when you have new actors, you are working with a different kind of energy, there are different interpretations for the characters. Moreover, their real-life personas change the way they bring up the characters. Like Suriya is intense and quiet while Akshay is completely the opposite.