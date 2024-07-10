The manic pixie dream girl of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Talking about her awareness of the whole Kalki universe, she says, “Only director Nag Ashwin knows the universe fully. I know my character arc and that the film is about Kali Yuga. I also know something about the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. I understood the whole story only after watching the film. There are plenty of stories in Indian mythology, and Kalki is a well-executed example of a large-scale production that draws from ancient literature and that could be proudly presented to an international audience.”

Speaking of which, Kalki 2898 AD also presented Anna with the opportunity to work with international talent, which she says helped her navigate the complexities of doing the stunts.

“I was very happy and excited, because not always do you get to act in such a star-studded film. However, this also comes with a lot of responsibility. So the last thing you want in such a film is to pick up an injury and hinder the shoot. Thankfully, my action choreographer Nick Powell (The Bourne Identity) and director Nag Ashwin, reassured me of the backup options, even as they encouraged me to do the action sequences for practical reasons. And like a fool, I jumped ahead and did it, knowing the risk and reward involved.”

The actor then goes on to talk about Malayalam cinema, the industry where she started her career, with 2019’s Kumbalangi Nights. “Everyone seems to think that I am now acting in Telugu or Tamil cinema alone, but I have been waiting for good screenplays from Malayalam since last year’s Thrishanku. I know it is a great phase for the industry here, with plenty of experimentation going on, and exploring something new and creative is what drives actors. I want to be an active part of Malayalam cinema again.”

The actor also opens up about her upcoming theatrical release Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl), which stars Soori in the lead and is directed by PS Vinothraj of Koozhangal-fame.

“I play a character named Meena in the film, and it is a mostly silent role. I have very little dialogue in the film. The film explores many socio-political issues prevalent around India, and it shows the interesting dynamics between families and the caste system. It is structured in the form of a travel film and follows a number of characters and their interpersonal relationships.

Soori plays an anti-hero in the film. It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won a special jury award at TIFF Romania. Vinoth sir is a brilliant director with a different narration and cinematic style. He is one to watch out for. We plan to release it theatrically in August. Kottukkaali is in stark contrast to what I have done in Kalki,” the actor signs off.