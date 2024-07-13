'Kalki 2898 AD': Frame of future

Star power, mind-boggling action and state-of-the art VFX. Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has all of this and more. It is not surprising though. The 38-year-old director is a fan of Marvel films and Star Wars. He says he made the post-apocalyptic dystopian sci-fi epic to appeal to his 12-year-old self.

“A child’s mind is filled with questions after watching such films. The imagination is on fire. I remember feeling disoriented after watching James Cameron’s Avatar,” says the filmmaker, who wanted to recreate that effect. Except there was one categorical difference. He wanted it to be Indian.

“To see our mythological stories in a contemporary way with good technology is satisfying. We have seen it in television serials like Mahabharata, but a full cinematic vision with mainstream actors was yet to happen. That is what I wanted to do,” he says.

With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in India. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, it released on June 27 in six languages. No wonder it is being called the most comprehensive Pan-Indian film. “We have been talking about Pan-Indian films for a while, but it is time we simply call them Indian,” he says adding, “It was a conscious decision to get actors from every state and language on our part.”