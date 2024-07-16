In writing, you are both Eklavya and Dronacharya: Sumit Arora

On a chance sunny afternoon during the Mumbai monsoons, we chat with screenplay and dialogue writer Sumit Arora about everything cinema and life. The writer, in nerdy spectacles and a comfortable, oversized T-shirt, sits attentively on a plush sofa in his Andheri apartment. The conversation begins at the beginning. His childhood and his journey from Meerut, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Sumit was fairly young when he got on the path of being a writer. “No logic, as such, to leave your hometown and come to Mumbai at 17,” he says with an easy smile.

There were, however, reasons. “The financial situation at home was so dire that I had to look out for ways to improve it,” he says. Sumit had caught the writing bug at the age of 14 and wanted to do something that was both creative and lucrative. Armed with a proficiency in Hindi and a steady dose of Harishankar Parsai, he started out by writing satirical pieces for regional dailies. “But the pay was less. Those days we used to get 1 rupee per word for freelance articles,” he says. Besides a love for literature, an interest in cinema was budding too. “Lagaan made me realise that a film doesn’t only need to have fighting scenes.”

Expectedly, the family wasn’t convinced. “Growing up, I had heard this story about my father going to Mumbai to become an actor but returning mid-way as his finances got over,” Sumit says with a laugh. “Everybody thought I would undergo the same fate.” He didn’t. In June 2006, a 17-year-old Sumit landed in Mumbai. His first place of residence was a Rs 200-per-day lodge in Bhendi Bazaar, which soon upgraded to a one-room kitchen he shared with nine to 10 other people, all of them from the industry.

He soon landed some television gigs and wrote for soaps like Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007) and Dill Mill Gaye (2007). But the final destination was always cinema. He started downloading film scripts from the internet, wrote some rough drafts and discovered Syd Field. “I was doing everything to learn. In writing, you are both Eklavya and Dronacharya,” he philosophises. “It’s like cutting the thumb every day and presenting it to yourself.”