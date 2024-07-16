Release date announced for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 pulpy romantic-thriller Haseen Dillruba, now has a release date. The film will see Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprise the roles of ill-fated lovers Rani and Rishabh and will premiere on Netflix on August 9. Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill are the new entrants to the franchise.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is directed by Jayprad Desai and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, who also penned the first film. As per a press release shared by the makers, the film will pick up from where Haseen Dillruba left off. “The story will follow Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of ‘happily ever after,’” states the release.

The film has been produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.