Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram to debut in Hindi

Director Chidambaram, best known for helming the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, is all set to make his Hindi debut with a film backed by Phantom Studios.

Welcoming Chidambaram to the Phantom family, CEO Srishti Behl stated, "We have always been a creative-oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts filmmakers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries."

On the studio's association with the Manjummel Boys director, Srishti added, "Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. "

Speaking about the collaboration, Chidambaram, who made his directorial debut with Jan.E.Man (2021), said, "Although Manjummel Boys will always remain special, I am honored and excited to collaborate with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film. It's an opportunity to explore new narratives and reach out to a wider audience, while staying true to the essence of storytelling that defines my work."