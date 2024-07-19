For me, script is king, says Vicky Kaushal

How much do you relate to your character in 'Bad Newz'?

My character Akhil Chadha is a happy and carefree Delhi. The common thing between us is that we like Punjabi songs and dancing to them. Unlike Vicky Sandhu of Manmarziyaan, who was commitment phobic, Akhil is eager to commit to his partner. He reaches the wedding venue as soon as he meets the girl. This is what I did in my personal life too. I fell in love and got married immediately. I am just a little more mature than Akhil.

Tell us about the experience of shooting Bad Newz?

I had worked with director Anand Tiwari on his first film Love Per Square, and we have a close-knit relationship. He comes to my house at 3 in the morning. There was always a jovial atmosphere on the set. Ammy Virk’s humour is great. He made us laugh a lot. I have never met a more real person. Tripti is from a simple background and she is a chilled-out girl. There was no instance that needed to be handled or dealt with in a particular way. We were like a family.

How do you deal with bad news in real life?

In real life, when there is bad news, there is no comedy in it. You get solace from your family and friends. And, I share everything with my family, whether it’s good or bad news.

In the film, we see your character professing love in front of a picture of Katrina. How does that expression happen in real life?

While I am more of a practical person, she is emotional and sensitive, so we fill that gap in each other’s life. I have now become a little emotional and she has started looking at things in a little more practical way. But, both of us are possessive and romantic. Because we are in a profession where we neither have a nine-to-five job nor the concept of weekends, sometimes we don’t meet for days. Which is why, we value our time together. We do simple things like watching a movie together at home over some coffee, and that is special to us.