Womanly woes

Tahira Kashyap describes her cinematic lens as empathetic. She says “Whatever the genre, the women in my narrative will never be reduced to a piece of carpet. They have their unique voice.” She drives home the point in her directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti, a quirky slice-of-life comedy featuring middle-class women, all bearing the common Indian surname—Sharma.

While Jyoti (Sakshi Tanwar) juggles life as a working mother; Kiran (Divya Dutta), hailing from a small town in Punjab, finds it difficult to adapt to the fast-paced Mumbai life. Tanvi (Saiyami Kher), on the other hand, is stuck in her marriage. There are also two teenage girls, Sharmas as well, going through puberty.

The film, which was released on Prime Video recently, first premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year. It is written in Kashyap’s characteristic tongue-in-cheek style. “One’s first piece of art is often close to home, and this is something I have experienced up close and personal. All the characters have a bit of me, and those who know me would know how much this film reflects the many phases of my life,” says the director, adding, “I grew up scarred, hearing about the many achievements of the neighbourhood Sharmaji and his brilliant sons. Let us applaud the daughters, who are perfect despite their so-called flaws, as well. My idea was to bring forth the humdrum of a woman’s daily life, but not as a revolutionary protesting war. I wanted to make the audience think as well and laugh.”

Applauding the success of Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies, Kashyap acknowledges it is indeed a thriving time for female-led narratives. “I had the idea for the film for seven years, but was unsure if people were in the headspace to consume something like this. Thanks to OTT, everyone’s palette is getting diversified. People are now open to experiencing varied cinema and genres, and indulge in stories they otherwise wouldn’t have. I am happy theatres too are reflecting the same.”

Kashyap, who has authored two books, including the 12 Commandments of Being a Woman and The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, has been forthright about her life and struggles as a movie star’s wife while preserving her self-identity. She married her high school sweetheart Ayushmann Khurrana in 2008, long before he began his career in Bollywood. Not one to live in the shadows of her famous husband, the actor-writer says she has mastered the art of blocking the noise around her and revelling in her individuality. “It doesn’t bother much when you are comfortable in your own skin. It is not my goal to prove a point. It is to enjoy things I have always wanted to do,” she says, adding,