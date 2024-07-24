Arjun Rampal joins the second season of Netflix’s 'Rana Naidu'

Arjun Rampal has joined the cast of the second season of the Netflix series Rana Naidu, headlined by Rana Duggabati and Venkatesh Duggabati. The makers recently released a teaser which gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of the show, featuring Rana, Venkatesh and Arjun engrossed in action mode.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had also joined the cast of the show. Abhishek plays the role of Jaffa, the son of Venkatesh’s character and brother of Rana’s. The series is about Rana Naidu, who does the dirty work for top power players; making the problems of celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. The plot details of the second season are kept under wraps. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles.