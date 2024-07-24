Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Kill' breaks new ground in Indian action cinema

Indian cinema doesn’t have a history of action film franchises. Whenever a Hindi actioner comes up, trying to push boundaries, it is measured against its Western counterparts. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill – before its release – was being presented as ‘India’s John Wick’. The director’s filmography has been a mixed bag.

Kill is Nikhil’s first foray into full-blown high-octane action. “I had already seen Atomic Blonde, John Wick, The Night Comes For Us and of course, The Raid,” he says. “But all that was before I put pen to paper. If I tell you what I was watching during the writing process, you might laugh.” “Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy.”

Writing is tough. Nikhil avoids consuming the genre he is making during the creation. “I don’t want to remake what I am watching,” he says. The idea for what became Kill was sown in his head back in 1994, when he was a student travelling in the sleeper class coach of a train, going from Patna to Pune. “I boarded at 11.30 pm and dozed off quickly. Sometime later, I woke up to a commotion outside.

We were supposed to be at Prayagraj but the train had stopped near a small village, which was not a station. There were cops outside. Apparently, 25-30 dacoits had looted an adjoining 2nd AC coach in the night. They had a tip about a marriage party on board,” he reminisces. “My compartment had some soldiers from Patna’s Danapur Army Camp. When they heard about the incident, I remember one of them saying. ‘If we were in that coach, we would have shown them what Indian Army soldiers are.’”