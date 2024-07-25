A musical adventure

However, shooting against the backdrop of the mountains also presented its own challenges for the team, as Abhijit tells us. “We lost our drone during the shoot, and hence, were forced to resort to using whatever was available with us at that time. Also, we didn’t know how to schedule our work, and everything depended on the unpredictable weather. We had to shoot 12 hours a day to get the perfect shot,” he says.

Abhijit is primarily known for being the brains behind the many seasons of the mash-up series, MixTape. “Everybody wanted something big like the Coke Studio series, and thus, I came up with the idea of cover songs featuring orchestras.” By blending lines and tunes from various songs, he crafted various singles, giving birth to some unique mashups.

Being a music producer, he says that he diligently listens to every genre. But when talking about his favourite one, the higher tempos of house music entertain him the most. Meanwhile, he updates us that the shoot for his upcoming project, Magic Moments Music Studio, featuring singers like Shaan, Nikita Gandhi, and Arjuna Harjai, has wrapped up. As for his next single, Abhijit says, “The new song might surprise the audience as it delves into more sensual themes, and I hope people enjoy it.”