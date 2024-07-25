A musical adventure

Music producer, composer, and singer Abhijit Vaghani has recently released a romantic number, Manzoor. This time around, he explores the uncertainties of life with a touch of romance. The song depicts the protagonist’s determination to fulfill all his wishes before he passes away, battling a terminal illness. The romantic single also features Aditi Negi as the leading lady.
The music video was shot against the scenic backdrop of Manali, transporting the audience into nature’s lap. Abhijit tells us, “We had shot some videos where I am seen enjoying bungee jumping for the first time. And given its scenic background, I decided to keep my experiences at Manali as the visual focus of my music video.”
The adventure sports showcased in the song enhanced the video’s visual appeal. “As an adventure enthusiast, I want to try every sport. I have tried skydiving, paragliding, and parasailing.”
However, shooting against the backdrop of the mountains also presented its own challenges for the team, as Abhijit tells us. “We lost our drone during the shoot, and hence, were forced to resort to using whatever was available with us at that time. Also, we didn’t know how to schedule our work, and everything depended on the unpredictable weather. We had to shoot 12 hours a day to get the perfect shot,” he says.
Abhijit is primarily known for being the brains behind the many seasons of the mash-up series, MixTape. “Everybody wanted something big like the Coke Studio series, and thus, I came up with the idea of cover songs featuring orchestras.” By blending lines and tunes from various songs, he crafted various singles, giving birth to some unique mashups.
Being a music producer, he says that he diligently listens to every genre. But when talking about his favourite one, the higher tempos of house music entertain him the most. Meanwhile, he updates us that the shoot for his upcoming project, Magic Moments Music Studio, featuring singers like Shaan, Nikita Gandhi, and Arjuna Harjai, has wrapped up. As for his next single, Abhijit says, “The new song might surprise the audience as it delves into more sensual themes, and I hope people enjoy it.”