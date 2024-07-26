Shekhar Kapur appointed IFFI festival director

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, best known for films such as Mr India, Bandit Queen and Masoom, has been appointed as the festival director for the 55th and 56th editions of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a notification.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, it has been decided to appoint Shri Shekhar Kapur as the Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India, Goa,” the notification read.

Notably, Shekhar served as the chairperson of the international competition jury at the 54th IFFI. He also served as chairperson of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India from 2020-2023. Shekhar most recently directed the British comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It?