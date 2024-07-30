20 years of being Rani: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates two decades of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

MUMBAI: The picture on her Instagram story featured the actor alongside her co-stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Chopra, 42, wrote, "20 years of being Rani! Woah!" She also joked about her thin brows adding, "Those brows tho." Released in 2004, the film was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It follows the story of Sameer (Khan), a short-tempered fellow who falls in love with Rani (Chopra). Sameer tries to win her hand but his roommate Sunny is also competing for Rani's affections. The romantic comedy was an instant hit.