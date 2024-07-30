Arjun Rampal starts filming for Aditya Dhar’s new thriller

Arjun Rampal has started shooting for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming espionage thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Arjun took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of himself from the sets in Bangkok.

Aditya Dhar is known for helming the multiple National-award film Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and scripting this year’s Article 370. More details on his upcoming thriller are awaited.

According to some reports, the film is titled Dhurandhar and tells a story of Indian intelligence agencies. It is said to be filmed internationally and expected to be released in the last quarter of 2025. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Last seen in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, Arjun Rampal recently joined the cast of Netflix series Rana Naidu. The series, headlined by Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. Its second season’s cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee in a key role.