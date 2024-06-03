Preity Zinta wraps up 'Lahore 1947'

BENGALURU: On Saturday, Preity Zinta took to social media to announce the wrap of her upcoming film Lahore 1947. Also starring Sunny Deol, the film marks Preity’s return to the big screen after six years. Her last film was the 2018 comedy Bhaiaji Superhit, which also featured Sunny.

In the social media post, Preity shares, “It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work and patience during the last couple of months.”

Officially announced last year, the cast of Lahore 1947 also includes Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, along with Sunny’s son Karan Deol. With cinematography by Santosh Sivan, the film has music composed by AR Rahman. It is backed by Aamir Khan. Preity and Sunny have worked together previously on films like Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and Farz (2001).