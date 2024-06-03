Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi' renewed for season 2

MUMBAI: Loved watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'? If yes, then a new update regarding the hit show will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, Variety reported.

Within the first week of its May 1 launch, the series danced its way up Netflix's worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series for the streamer globally. The series has been reigning in the No. 1 spot in the India Top 10 chart since its launch.

Spanning 1920 through 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan, Season 1 of the lavish story is set in the Heeramandi district of Lahore, British India, the milieu of the tawaifs. As with the geisha of Japan, tawaifs were trained in music and dance and courted by nobility. At the show's center are Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the scheming queen of Heeramandi, and her vindictive niece Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), who has ambitions to take her aunt's place.

Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha also feature in the show.