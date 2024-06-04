Making every episode of 'Gullak' was like going to therapy: Filmmaker Shreyansh Pandey

The first season introduced us to the characters and their world where a Gullak (Piggy Bank) narrates these stories of everyday life. Its triumph lies in revelling in smaller conflicts among the family and how all troubles are resolved in the end with an ice cream treat. It is shot mostly in a dilapidated house in Delhi, taking place during the course of a summer. Five years on, season 4 of the show brings some changes to the overall look and feel. “We will get to see winter for the first time,” says Shreyansh. “Due to this, the costumes have changed, and the setting is different.”

He is directing the show for the first time, serving as the creator for earlier seasons. Shreyansh believes that the crux of comedy lies in the situations in which characters are stuck. “It’s not just about giving them punchlines. Good comedy involves characters reacting to unusual circumstances,” he says. He also feels that it is impossible to do comedy without improvising on the set. “Improvising opens up many things that can never be written on paper,” he says as he mentions a scene in the trailer where the mother, played by Geetanjali Kulkarni and father, played by Jameel Khan, are talking to each other as they suddenly break into a dance.

Shreyansh reveals that this was not written in the script and was inspired by a similar moment he saw in his own house. “Many times, I have delayed saying cut during a scene because of what the actors chose to do with it,” he says. However, he also believes that the confidence to improvise comes from a well-written script. “It is important to keep certain boundaries while improvising and that comes from the script.”

Jameel Khan finds comedy to be the most difficult genre to work in, although he also feels it is the most rewarding. Known for playing pivotal roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Baby (2015), Jameel says that comedy is not an individual effort. “Impeccable comic timing happens through a rigorous collaboration among all of us,” he feels. Vaibhav Raj Anand, who plays the elder son Annu, agrees with Jameel.

“All the conversations in Gullak run on a tempo and if someone falls flat, the entire scene is ruined. That’s why we all need to look after each other,” he says. Vaibhav doesn’t like to think that Gullak is a comedy show when he is performing. “All of us act without any intention to be funny but with a realization that this is what happens in reality. If you look at it that way, life is a comedy,” he concludes.