Roy Kapur Films announces biopic on Sukumar Sen

Roy Kapur Films, led by Siddharth Roy Kapur, along with Trickitainment Media, announced on Monday that they will be producing a biopic of Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner.

Roy Kapur Films took to its social media handle to make the announcement and wrote, “No matter what symbol you pressed over the last month, if you have the little black line on your index finger, here’s an incredible story you wouldn’t want to miss! Roy Kapur Films announces a biopic on Sukumar Sen, our first Chief Election Commissioner and the visionary architect of India’s very first election!”

A mathematician-turned-civil servant, Sukumar oversaw the 1952 Indian general election, which was the first election in the history of independent India. Siddharth said they are honoured to bring to life the incredible story of Sukumar, “one of our national heroes”.

“From the very system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colours in order to combat illiteracy to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation, so many of his innovations are in place even today! His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it,” he said in a statement.

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media said Sukumar’s story is filled with monumental and dramatic moments that will resonate with all Indian citizens. “Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation,” he said.

Sukumar’s grandson Sanjiv Sen said the credit for laying the bedrock for a vibrant electoral process must go to his grandfather. “I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation,” he said. The film’s director and cast are still under wraps.