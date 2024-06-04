Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on Monday. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video making the announcement.

In the video, a graphic of Varun’s beagle Joey can be seen holding a placard which reads, “Welcome Lil’ Sis.” “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,” Varun captioned the post.

Late on Monday night, Varun’s first director Karan Johar also made the announcement on his Instagram stories. “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!!” he wrote.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby John Had a Baby !!! Papa Number 1 Casting is Now Locked Finally !!!”