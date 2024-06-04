Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on Monday. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video making the announcement.
In the video, a graphic of Varun’s beagle Joey can be seen holding a placard which reads, “Welcome Lil’ Sis.” “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,” Varun captioned the post.
Late on Monday night, Varun’s first director Karan Johar also made the announcement on his Instagram stories. “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!!” he wrote.
Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby John Had a Baby !!! Papa Number 1 Casting is Now Locked Finally !!!”
Earlier in February, Varun had announced that his wife Natasha is pregnant. He had posted a monochrome photo in which he is seen kissing his wife’s baby bump. His dog Joey is also seen in the picture.
Childhood sweethearts Varun and Natasha, who fell in love at a music concert, tied the knot three years ago on January 24, 2021. They were childhood sweethearts who fell in love at a music concert. They kept their relationship under wraps, finally making it official on Instagram.
On Koffee With Karan, Varun shared how Natasha has been supportive of his dreams all through and as a partner, his responsibility is to support her dreams and ambitions.
Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal released on Amazon Prime. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Baby John, an actioner by Kalees and produced by Atlee is also on the cards for Varun.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)