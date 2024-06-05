Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' now streaming on OTT

Ajay Devgn headliner sports-drama Maidaan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the makers announced via a press release on Wednesday. Also featuring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, the film was helmed by Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho, 2018). It released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews and couldn’t leave much of an impact at the box office.

The film chronicles the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who steered the Indian National Football team to glory in the 1950s and 1960s. Set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, the film portrays Syed’s challenges and triumphs as he builds and leads his team to international prominence, instilling hope and pride in a nation finding its footing.

“Portraying coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a rewarding experience for me. His journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story,” said Ajay.

“Maidaan is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Indian football, showcasing their indomitable spirit. Bringing the story of SA Rahim and Team India to life has been immensely fulfilling, and I am thrilled that it will now reach audiences worldwide on Prime Video,” added director Amit.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, and its music has been given by A.R. Rahman.

