Actor Noor Malabika Das found dead in her Mumbai flat

Actor Noor Malabika Das (37) was found dead in her flat at Lokhandwala in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday, reports said.

Noor, who was also a former air hostess and hailed from Assam, was the co-star of Kajol in the 2023 legal drama The Trial.

She is suspected to have died by suicide.

The police found Noor’s decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan and have initially ruled the death as a suicide.

Noor, reports quoting the police said, was found after her neighbors reported a foul smell coming from her apartment. The concerned neighbors soon informed the Oshiwara Police, who then forced their way into the flat.

Noor had made her place in the world of Hindi web series. She had leading roles in several web series, including “Siskiyaan,” “Walkaman Upaya,” and “Charamsukh.” In “The Trial,” she played a supporting role besides actor Kajol.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).