People are easily offended these days says Raaj Shaandilyaa

CHENNAI: Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is an unusual case of boy-meets-girl. It tells the story of a couple, played by Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur, who meet during an arranged marriage set-up. However, trouble ensues when the boy’s father (Annu Kapoor), a widower, falls in love with the girl’s mother (Supriya Pathak), who is also a single parent. The ZEE5 film, which is all set to release on June 14, promises to be a new-age take on marriage where the young couple try to fix up their own relationship while figuring out the love between their respective parents.

In the film, Avneet plays Ishika, a confident girl who always speaks her mind, while in reality, Avneet is an introvert. She feels that the character appealed to her primarily due to this contrast. “I wanted to play someone like that on-screen because in reality I take time to open up to people,” says the actor.

Moreover, what made the filming process enriching was the presence of seasoned actors like Rajpal Yadav, Supriya, and Annu, who brought their learnings on set. “The process of making a scene come to life was beautiful. All of us would discuss it together and add different flavours of our own to what was already written,” says Avneet.

Sunny found much joy in sharing screen space with the senior actors. “You just give them a line and they will come up with ten ways of saying it,” he says. “It is difficult to match their level but we can try to catch up.” Even though Sunny has showcased his acting prowess in the past with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Ujda Chaman (2019), he feels grateful to have worked in this film as it was a learning process for him as well. “There are many things which will stay with me when I do my next film. I remember feeling sad on the last day on set. I wished the shooting went on for longer.”

Even though Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is only Ishrat R Khan’s second film as a director, after the 2023 social drama, Guthlee Ladoo, he found that none of them had any issue taking directions from him. “They don’t have an iota of ego. Once they came on set, they became an open slate with a child-like curiosity,” he says. During the shoot, Annu had a sudden heart attack and was hospitalised, making everyone worried. However, when Sunny went to meet him at the hospital, Annu started narrating the script of the film to him. His enthusiasm was undeterred even when he recovered, as Ishrat recollects, “He came back on set and started dancing for the song sequences as if nothing happened. His energy was infectious.”