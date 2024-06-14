Sunny Deol announces Border 2

On Thursday, actor Sunny Deol announced a sequel to the classic war-drama Border, 27 years after its release in 1997. The actor shared an announcement video on social media with the caption, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse (A soldier is coming to fulfill the promise he made 27 years ago) India’s biggest war film, Border 2.”

The upcoming film will be helmed by Kesari (2019) director Anurag Singh. It was earlier reported that Ayushmann Khurrana will also be part of the cast. Details regarding the remaining cast are still under the wraps. The film will commence shooting by October, as per a press note.

Border, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, was based on the famous Battle of Longewala. The sequel will also look into the 1971 war. The 1997 film had an ensemble of actors like Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna, among others. It was the highest grossing film of that year.

Border 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, the original film’s director JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta.

Last year, Sunny was part of Gadar 2, another sequel of a classic, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.