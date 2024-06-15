Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha’s Stree 2 gets a release date

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2 will release on Independence Day, the makers announced on Friday. They also added that the film’s teaser will also be exclusively screened in cinemas with Munjya, also produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018-released hit film, Stree. Also directed by Amar Kaushik, it told the story of the town Chanderi, where people live in fear of the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night.

The sequel will see actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana reprising their roles from the first part. Stree 2 is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.