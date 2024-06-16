AI threat: Alia Bhatt deepfake video goes viral again shocking her fans

Alia Bhatt once again finds herself on the receiving end of AI-generated video which has gone viral, shocking her fans.

In the video, Alia appears to join the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend. The video, posted on Instagram by a user named Sameeksha Avtr has already garnered over 17 million views, India Today reported.

Earlier, a video circulating on social media platforms depicted Alia’s face seamlessly transposed onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s face.

Prior to that, a morphed video of her has gone viral, according to the Indian Express, where not only her face, but her voice and gestures were also accurately copied. In that video, she can be seen in a floral co-ord set, making gestures to the camera while sitting on the bed.

Pope Francis, in his historic address to G7 leaders on Saturday urgied them to recognise they have the power to decide if artificial intelligence becomes a terrifying or creative tool.

Professor Geoffrey Hinton, regarded as the "godfather of artificial intelligence" had said that “very worried about AI taking lots of mundane jobs".

Professor Hinton recently said "my guess is in between five and 20 years from now there’s a probability of half that we’ll have to confront the problem of AI trying to take over".

This, he added, would lead to an “extinction-level threat” for humans because we could have “created a form of intelligence that is just better than biological intelligence… That's very worrying for us”.