Cannes winner Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' selected for Munich Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning title All We Imagine as Light is set to be screened at the 2024 Munich International Film Festival.

The film is a part of the 14-film lineup for the CineMasters Competition, the main section of the film gala, which is considered the second largest film festival in Germany after the Berlin Film Festival.

Other titles that will be showcased at the festival include Kinds of Kindness, 100 Yards, Caught By The Tides, Woman Of…, Memory, and Substance.

All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia's feature directorial debut, was the first Indian film in 30 years and the first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival, the last being Shaji N Karun's Swaham (1994).

At the 77th edition of the recently concluded film gala, the film won the Grand Prix award, the second-most prestigious prize of the festival.