Sonakshi and Riteish’s Kakuda to premiere on ZEE5

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem-starrer horror-comedy film Kakuda will soon premiere on ZEE5, announced the makers recently. The film is directed by Zombivli (2022) and Munjya (2024) fame Aditya Sarpotdar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

As per a press release shared by the makers, the film’s synopsis reads: “Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn’t because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other.

The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda… Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse?”

Talking about the project, Aditya said, “As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It’s a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with Kakuda, I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again.”