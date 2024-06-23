MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha all set to get married to her long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal at his residence in Carter Road on 23rd June. The couple will register their marriage according to the Special Marriage Act, of 1954 and has reportedly given the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar.
The couple have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also acted together in the 2022 film 'Double XL' directed by Satram Ramani.
Zaheer's father has rubbished the rumours stating that Sonakshi is planning to convert to the Islam religion after her marriage and said that this is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever.