WATCH | 'Stree 2' teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor return with some frights and gags

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 was released by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the plot where Stree has become a legend now with a big statue installed in the town. Below it is written, “Stree, please protect us”. Rajkummar’s character exclaims at one point saying, “She has really arrived!”.

Featuring some screams, gangs and a romance between Rajkummar and Shraddha, the film promises to be a spooky affair. It ends with a funny exchange between Rajkummar and the ghost.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote in caption, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! (This time in Chanderi, on Independence day, there will be terror). The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August 2024!”

The teaser was earlier shown during the end-credits of the recently released horror-comedy, Munjya.

Stree told the story of town Chanderi, where people live in the fear of the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night.

Stree 2 is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films and will be released in theatres on August 15.

