'Emergency' gets a new release date

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency', which has seen multiple delays in release, will finally hit screens on September 6. Originally planned as a Nov 2023 release, the film had to be postponed on several instances owing to Kangana’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which she won from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Kangana is making her debut as a solo director with this film, which is based on the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi during her reign from 1975 to 1977. While announcing the new release date, Kangana called the film “an explosive saga of the most controversial episode of the history of Indian democracy.” Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Mahima Chaudhary also star in it.