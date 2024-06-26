When 'Miley Naa Miley Hum' stars met in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a light moment at Parliament on Wednesday.

A video of the two young leaders shows Kangana all smiles and the two greeting each other with a 'low five.'

The two had starred in a movie Miley Naa Miley Hum way back in 2011, NDTV reported.

Chirag Paswan debuted in the movie directed by Tanveer Khan.

The actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan is the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan).

He is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio, earlier handled by his father. A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, he now represents the state's Hajipur seat.