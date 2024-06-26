Hindi

When 'Miley Naa Miley Hum' stars met in Parliament

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut greet each other as they arrive for the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut greet each other as they arrive for the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.(Photo | ANI)
Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a light moment at Parliament on Wednesday.

A video of the two young leaders shows Kangana all smiles and the two greeting each other with a 'low five.'

The two had starred in a movie Miley Naa Miley Hum way back in 2011, NDTV reported.

Chirag Paswan debuted in the movie directed by Tanveer Khan.

The actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan is the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan).

He is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio, earlier handled by his father. A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, he now represents the state's Hajipur seat.

